Golconda Fort to be mapped for encroachments

The move is a part of the State government’s push towards helping the Golconda Fort and Qutub Shahi Tombs get the coveted World Heritage Site tag. 

Published: 03rd February 2019 12:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd February 2019 12:07 PM   |  A+A-

The Golconda Fort. (Photo | File/EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The district administration of Hyderabad and Aga Khan Development Network is jointly working towards mapping the entire Golconda Fort in a bid to regulate construction activities and identify encroachments in an around the Fort area. The move is a part of the State government’s push towards helping the Golconda Fort and Qutub Shahi Tombs get the coveted World Heritage Site tag. 

G Ravi, Joint Collector of Hyderabad district,  said, maps have been demarcated according to buffer zones of 50m, 200m as laid down under the Ancient Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains Act. The Aga Khan officials are helping the administration in superimposing it on cadastral maps that show boundaries and ownership of land within specified area.

