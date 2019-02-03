IIT-Hyderabad shuts doors to media, asks students to ‘keep mum’ on Anirudhya’s suicide

By Express News Service

SANGAREDDY: A day after Anirudhya, third year B Tech student at the Indian Institute of Technology, Hyderabad, jumped to his death, students and staff continue to remain in shock from the incident. Meanwhile, the institute itself has shut all its doors to media and outsiders. On Saturday, Express along with other media persons, tried to enter the institute premises, but were asked to back off by the security staff.

The students have been reportedly asked to avoid discussing the incident to stop unwanted publicity. In a bid to prevent any such incidents in the future, authorities have reportedly advised students not to take such extreme steps and approach a professor or the institute director with any academic or personal issues. Students said Anirudhya was friendly in his demeanour to his fellow students. They also confirmed absence of any financial troubles in his family or any back logs in his three years of B Tech at the institute.

Sources have also said that Anirudhya’s parents have not filed any complaints with the Sangareddy Rural police station.