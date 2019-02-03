LED weather board at Telangana Secretariat

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS) on Saturday installed an LED weather display board in the Secretariat. The board will display the real time weather data for the convenience of public and official purpose. The display boards will also help to take precautionary measures for disaster management by representing colour codes.

The electronic display board at the Secretariat was inaugurated by Chief Secretary SK Joshi on Saturday. The TSDPS, also launched TS Weather Mobile app to provide instant weather information of any part of the State.