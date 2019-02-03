Railway employee found dead near rail track in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A 45-YEAR-OLD railway employee was found dead near the railway tracks beside Borabanda MMTS station on Saturday. The deceased has been identified as Bhimula Srinivas.

The Sanathnagar police, who are investigating the incident, told that Srinivas was murdered earlier and that the body got disposed near the tracks later, to frame it a railway accident.

Srinivas, hailing from Vikarabad district, was a trackman in the railways and resided in the railway quarters at Borabanda, with his wife Sangeetha and three children. Srinivas and Sangeetha had familial disputes, over an alleged extramarital affair of the latter.

This had led Sangeetha to lodge a complaint on the grounds of harassment against her husband, a case which is still under investigation.