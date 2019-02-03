Woman knocked down by college bus at Secunderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A 42-year-old woman working with the railways was knocked down by an overspeeding private college bus at Secunderabad on Saturday morning.

The deceased identified as Boddu Srilatha was crossing the road, when the bus hit her, police said. Srilatha is survived by husband and two sons aged 11 and 6.

According to police, Srilatha, a resident of RTC crossroads is working at the Electrical Loco Shed at Mettuguda. After getting down at Chilkalguda, she was crossing to the other side of the road to take another bus. Meanwhile, the bus belonging to Geetanjali Engineering College hit her.