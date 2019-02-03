Home Cities Hyderabad

Woman knocked down by college bus at Secunderabad

A 42-year-old woman working with the railways was knocked down by an overspeeding private college bus at Secunderabad on Saturday morning. 

Published: 03rd February 2019 12:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd February 2019 12:24 PM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A 42-year-old woman working with the railways was knocked down by an overspeeding private college bus at Secunderabad on Saturday morning. 

The deceased identified as Boddu Srilatha was crossing the road, when the bus hit her, police said. Srilatha is survived by husband and two sons aged 11 and 6.

According to police, Srilatha,  a resident of RTC crossroads is working at the Electrical Loco Shed at Mettuguda. After getting down at Chilkalguda, she was crossing to the other side of the road to take another bus. Meanwhile, the bus belonging to Geetanjali Engineering College hit her.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Secunderabad Bus accident

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Dogs of different breeds from across the country attended the national level dog show in Mysore on Sunday. (EPS | Udayshankar S)
Dogs and owners frolic around at Visakhapatnam
Budget 2019: The aims and the reality by Santwana Bhattacharya
Gallery
India overcame a disastrous start to earn a hard-fought 35-run win over New Zealand in the fifth ODI Sunday to finish the series with a 4-1 scoreline in their favour, proving the heavy loss at Hamilton was an aberration. (Photo | AP)
India beat New Zealand by 35 runs at Wellington, clinch ODI series 4-1
Men trying to tame a bull during the Jallikattu event held in Alagumalai near Tirupur on Sunday. | EPS
Hundreds participate in Alagumalai Jallikattu event
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp