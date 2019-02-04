Carpenter pays dearly for using cheap plywood

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: K Rana Krishna, a medical practitioner from Saidabad, had hired a interior designer firm to decorate his new villa in Indu Aranya, located in Bandlaguda in the city. The company, Nishith Interiors, hired a carpenter to do the job. However, as Krishna would find out to his consternation, the carpenter used cheaper materials than he had asked for. He tried to bring to the interior designing company’s notice, but they weren’t ready to accept their mistakes. Seeing no option, Krishna approached the consumer forum.

Much to his delight and relief, the district consumer forum noted the anxiety Krishna suffered through and directed the company and carpenter to pay up `6.5 lakh to him as compensation! During the proceedings, the forum noted that the company and carpenter could not produce the bills of purchase and held them guilty. It directed the company and carpenter to jointly pay the victim `3 lakh at 9 per cent interest. The forum also asked them to pay an additional `1.5 lakh for causing the consumer ‘mental agony’ and `20,000 towards court charges.

