Lake rejuvenation works begin at Boin Cheruvu

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As part of the Urban Lake Rejuvenation works, Mission Kakatiya, Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) undertook lake development works at Boin Cheruvu, Hasmatpet in Balanagar mandal.GHMC Mayor Bonthu Rammohan has launched the developmental works in Boin Cheruvu lake at an estimated cost of `14.45 crore. GHMC has proposed as many as 20 water bodies in its limits at around `260 crore in a phased manner under restoration and comprehensive development of water bodies. It would be cleaned up through sewage treatment.