NCC cadets flood judges’ mailboxes for Bison Polo

While over 2,000 postcards have already been posted, NCC cadets from schools as well as colleges are encouraging residents and children alike to write to the CJ.

NCC cadets have been sending postcards to the HC judges in a last-ditch effort to save Bison Polo grounds. | Express

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As the fate of Bison Polo grounds comes closer to judgement, NCC cadets, whose annual camps are conducted here, have now decided to make one last attempt to save the ground by writing postcards to the Chief Justice of Telangana, Thottathil B Nair Radhakrishnan and Justice A Rajasekhar Reddy.

Terming this mode of protest ‘an exercise of constitutional rights’, the postcard notes, “I am exercising my rights mentioned in Article 51A of Constitution of India which specifies the fundamental duty of every citizen of India (including you) to safeguard public property and protect natural environment.”

The post card further goes on to note: “This is to prevent the Telangana Government from taking away the Bison Polo and Gymkhana Grounds for constructing a new Telangana Secretariat by occupying the new space while an existing Secretariat is functional since 1951.”

While over 2,000 postcards have already been posted, NCC cadets from schools as well as colleges are encouraging residents and children alike to write to the CJ. “We started this postcard campaign to flood the mail boxes of two HC judges who will decide the fate of the grounds on February 12. Time is running out, so we are roping in as many people as we can,” said Angel Vinod, an NCC cadet. The cadets plan to mail post cards to the judges till February 8.

It may be noted that Bison Polo grounds has for years been an NCC training ground, holding various qualification exams of group B, group C, selection for Naval wing, selections for Senior wing and for Republic Day drills. In fact, only last February, qualification exams for NCC Certificates were held here.
Apart from the cadets, multiple activists from the city have criticised the government’s attempts at acquiring the grounds. Through various means, many have held marches and protests and have sent petitions to the PMO to express their opposition to it. The PMO had even asked the Chief Secretary to take appropriate action on the same.    

