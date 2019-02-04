SBI manager under scanner for misuse of scheme

Mouli Mareedu By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: An SBI bank manager, identified as Amerneni Naren Choudhary, allegedly misused one of the Prime Minister’s prestigious schemes Standup India, that facilitates women entrepreneurs and those belonging to SC, ST categories to initiate new business plans. He is said to have sanctioned loans to 12 ineligible candidates including women, by accepting Rs 10 lakh as commission. The money was deposited deposited to the account of Choudhary’s father A Sambashiva Rao in the Malakpet SBI branch.

The SBI officials’ internal inquiry has found fault with the then SBI bank manager Naren Choudhary for irregularities.Chief Manager of SBI Mohammed Sadiq was entrusted with conducting an internal probe in irregularities in Kantamkur branch. Later, the report, which found fault with Naren Choudhary, was submitted to the senior officials.

Rajagopalan Cheruvalipady Krishnan, Regional Manager, Warangal SBI, told CBI officials that the internal report revealed that `10 lakh was transferred from the loan receiver’s account to A Sambasiva Rao’s account. Sambasiva Rao is the father of the accused officer Amarneni Naren Choudhary. It is established that Choudhary misappropriated `10 lakh with the connivance of mediators, borrowers and received wrongful personal gain to himself.

“The accused officer sanctioned the loan amount to 12 persons under the Stand Up India Scheme from the bank under several business activities of concrete mixing, Hydraulic concrete mixers, taxi business, excavators, Lift installation, centering material. The 12 borrowers are -- G Sreedevi, K Ramesh, N Buchi Babu, K Raj Kumar, D Kavya, M Radha, K Laxmi, S Swaroopa, E Ravinder, M Bharath Chary, S Sadanandam,” the internal report said. The money trail of 12 borrowers revealed that the accused officer connived with D Srinivas, a mediator, who hatched a conspiracy to sanction few high value loans under the scheme without any collateral security to inexperienced and ineligible borrowers. The report states that this was done with malafide intentions to share the loan proceeds by sanctioning loans to dummy borrowers for execution of loan documents to avoid staff accountability. The loan proceeds were diverted to fake suppliers based on fabricated quotations.