Home Cities Hyderabad

SBI manager under scanner for misuse of scheme

The SBI officials’ internal inquiry has found fault with the then SBI bank manager Naren Choudhary for irregularities.

Published: 04th February 2019 05:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th February 2019 09:30 AM   |  A+A-

State Bank of India

SBI ATM (File photo)

By Mouli Mareedu
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: An SBI bank manager, identified as Amerneni Naren Choudhary, allegedly misused one of the Prime Minister’s prestigious schemes Standup India, that facilitates women entrepreneurs and those belonging to SC, ST categories to initiate new business plans. He is said to have sanctioned loans to 12 ineligible candidates including women, by accepting Rs 10 lakh as commission. The money was deposited deposited to the account of Choudhary’s father A Sambashiva Rao in the Malakpet SBI branch.

The SBI officials’ internal inquiry has found fault with the then SBI bank manager Naren Choudhary for irregularities.Chief Manager of SBI Mohammed Sadiq was entrusted with conducting an internal probe in irregularities in Kantamkur branch. Later, the report, which found fault with Naren Choudhary, was submitted to the senior officials.

Rajagopalan Cheruvalipady Krishnan, Regional Manager, Warangal SBI, told CBI officials that the internal report revealed that `10 lakh was transferred from the loan receiver’s account to A Sambasiva Rao’s account. Sambasiva Rao is the father of the accused officer Amarneni Naren Choudhary. It is established that Choudhary misappropriated `10 lakh with the connivance of mediators, borrowers and received wrongful personal gain to himself.

“The accused officer sanctioned the loan amount to 12 persons under the Stand Up India Scheme from the bank under several business activities of concrete mixing, Hydraulic concrete mixers, taxi business, excavators, Lift installation, centering material. The 12 borrowers are -- G Sreedevi, K Ramesh, N Buchi Babu, K Raj Kumar, D Kavya, M Radha, K Laxmi, S Swaroopa, E Ravinder, M Bharath Chary, S Sadanandam,” the internal report said. The money trail of 12 borrowers revealed that the accused officer connived with D Srinivas, a mediator, who hatched a conspiracy to sanction few high value loans under the scheme without any collateral security to inexperienced and ineligible borrowers. The report states that this was done with malafide intentions to share the loan proceeds by sanctioning loans to dummy borrowers for execution of loan documents to avoid staff accountability. The loan proceeds were diverted to fake suppliers based on fabricated quotations.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
SBI bank manager Standup India Malakpet SBI branch

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes
World Cancer Day: Did you know, men can also fall prey to breast cancer?
On song at 90: Meet the Armyman turned bhajan master
Gallery
On 3rd February 2019 evening, a 'surprise visit' by CBI officials to the Kolkata police chief’s residence sparked a face-off between the state police and the central agency. (On the right, CBI officials are seen being forcibly taken to a police station./
Didi VS Modi: Anatomy of a crisis in photos
Braving chilly weather conditions, over 20 million pilgrims took a holy bath at Sangam-- the confluence of sacred river Ganga, Yamuna and mythical Saraswati--on the occasion of the main auspicious bathing day of 'Mauni Amavasya' on Monday. (Photo: PTI)
Staggering 1.81 crore people throng to take dip at Sangam on 'Mauni Amavasya'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp