Chilkalguda junction a death trap for commuters

 The death of a railway employee at Chilkalguda crossroads has once again exposed who dangerous the traffic here really is.

Published: 05th February 2019 10:07 AM

Commuters find it difficult to cross the road at Chilkalguda crossroads due to lack of assistance from the traffic police | Vinay Madapu

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The death of a railway employee at Chilkalguda crossroads has once again exposed who dangerous the traffic here really is. Off late, the situation has gotten even more precarious due to construction of the Metro Rail and due to the road around the rotary being filled with potholes. The junction is a major one in the city, connecting Secunderabad railway station to Tarnaka and Musheerabad.

There are no signals here and motorists rely more on their ‘traffic dodging skills’ to avoid being hit by buses that stop only a few metres away from the place. Pedestrians too are left to the elements as there are no footpaths or caution boards installed here. Crossing the road is quite the challenge. K Sanjeev Reddy, a commuter who travels on the route on a daily basis, says, “There is definitely a traffic problem at the junction as vehicles coming from Uppal, Secunderabad, Tarnaka and Musheerabad converge here.”

He says that the under-construction metro rail is a major problem for motorists and pedestrians due to the absence of traffic signals and frequent traffic jams. Another, commuter, M Ravi, says, “Chilkalguda junction has become a death trap for the commuters and pedestrians”. He says that every day two or three accidents have become a regular sight at the junction, but there has been no change in the traffic police deals with the problem. 

He alleges that traffic police have turned a blind eye to the installation of signals and that don’t even deploy personnel to avoid such accidents.  He says, “The police should conduct meetings on road safety and creates awareness. Without maintaining proper infrastructure, how can it be possible for pedestrians and motorists to be safe”, said Ravi.

When contacted, Gopalapuram Traffic Inspector, T Rajasekhar admitted that commuters and pedestrians were indeed facing hurdles to travel through junction. He said, “After the railway employee accident, we have submitted representations to GHMC and L&T authorities to develop the junction. Both department authorities have inspected and collected measurements to construct a circle once and once they finish this, they will install traffic signals.”

