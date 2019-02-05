Home Cities Hyderabad

‘Harness robots but in balance with humanity’

HYDERABAD:  Former Indian Space Research Organisation chairman (ISRO) K Radhakrishnan emphasised on maintaining a balance with humanity while harnessing robot technology for spaceflight development on MondayRadhakrishnan, was delivering the Foundation Day lecture at  Indian National Centre For Ocean Information Services (INCOIS) in the city on ‘Human Spaceflight Emerging Scenario’.

The changes in human body in gravity-less environment and challenges in developing the capacity to transport all required equipment for building space-safe modules etc were highlighted as the major challenges in spaceflight by Radhakrishnan.

He also stressed on the importance of collective exploration where countries work together and share resources.  Meanwhile, INCOIS Director SSC Shenoi also launched a new product from INCOIS called the Regional Analysis of Indian Ocean (RAIN). As part of the celebrations, Radhakrishnan also interacted with school and college student attendees discussing the potential of water-ice on Mars. 

TAGS
ISRO K Radhakrishnan artificial intelligence

