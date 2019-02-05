Chigurupati Jayaram was held captive for 24 hours before being killed

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Was Chigurupati Jayaram, the murdered businessman, held captive for 24 hours before he was killed by the key suspect Rakesh Reddy? Andhra Pradesh police, who suspect Rakesh Reddy, have sought the help of city police to throw light on his criminal past. Reddy was detained by AP police in Nandigama a few days ago for questioning.

A resident of Road No 10 Jubilee Hills, Reddy is the boyfriend of Jayaram’s niece Shikha Choudhary. He had reportedly helped Jayaram raise loans of Rs 4.5 crore. A day after Jayaram had arrived in the city from the United States of America, Reddy called him for a meeting to discuss the repayment.

Investigators suspect Reddy’s hand in the murder as his mobile was found to have been located near Banjara Hills along with Jayaram when he was missing. It is suspected that Reddy confined the victim at his rented residence for nearly 24 hours.

He then made a call to Shikha Choudhary, for a duration of two minutes. Later, during heated arguments, Reddy allegedly killed Jayaram and shifted his body to Nandigama in a car that was also abandoned there. AP police have detailed two other persons - Swamy and his wife - both of whom are close friends of Rakesh Reddy.