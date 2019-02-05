Home Cities Hyderabad

Chigurupati Jayaram was held captive for 24 hours before being killed

A resident of Road No 10 Jubilee Hills, Reddy is the boyfriend of Jayaram’s neice Shikha Choudhary.

Published: 05th February 2019 10:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th February 2019 12:28 PM   |  A+A-

death, murder, suicide

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Was Chigurupati Jayaram, the murdered businessman, held captive for 24 hours before he was killed by the key suspect Rakesh Reddy? Andhra Pradesh police, who suspect Rakesh Reddy, have sought the help of city police to throw light on his criminal past. Reddy was detained by AP police in Nandigama a few days ago for questioning. 

A resident of Road No 10 Jubilee Hills, Reddy is the boyfriend of Jayaram’s niece Shikha Choudhary. He had reportedly helped Jayaram raise loans of Rs 4.5 crore. A day after Jayaram had arrived in the city from the United States of America, Reddy called him for a meeting to discuss the repayment. 

Investigators suspect Reddy’s hand in the murder as his mobile was found to have been located near Banjara Hills along with Jayaram when he was missing. It is suspected that Reddy confined the victim at his rented residence for nearly 24 hours.

He then made a call to Shikha Choudhary, for a duration of two minutes. Later, during heated arguments, Reddy allegedly killed Jayaram and shifted his body to Nandigama in a car that was also abandoned there. AP police have detailed two other persons - Swamy and his wife -  both of whom are close friends of Rakesh Reddy.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Chigurupati Jayaram Rakesh Reddy murder

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Wilson Menashi
Meet the 84-year-old 'Octopus Whisperer'
Kumbh Mela: Air pollution smothers India’s huge Hindu festival
Gallery
Wicketkeeper Tim Seifert hit 84 from 43 balls Wednesday to help New Zealand to an 80-run win over India in the first of three Twenty20I. IN PIC: Indian skipper Rohit Sharma walks after being caught by Lockie Fergusson off a Tim Southee delivery. (Photo | AP)
India vs New Zealand: Kiwis hand Rohit Sharma's men biggest T20I defeat in history
Dancers in traditional ethnic clothing perform at a temple fair at Longtan Park in Beijing. (Photo | AP)
Filipino-Chinese usher in Lunar New Year of the Pig
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp