Yandamoori Veerendranath shares stress management tips with students

HYDERABAD : Most problems faced by students of the current generation are due to psychological reasons. Students feel stressed before exams due to lack of confidence and inability to concentrate. They get addicted to latest gadgets, causing various stress disorders. How can this be resolved? This was discussed at a workshop hosted by Page Academy, an IIT-JEE Mains examination coaching centre at Banjara Hills in its campus on Sunday.

The academy hosted a stress management workshop to motivate students for better performance in exams. The chief guest of this workshop was Dr Yandamoori Veerendranath, psychologist, internationally renowned speaker and a novelist who has been motivating students for the last three decades.

He spoke about the problems faced by students during examinations and shared his life experiences with the students. The students interacted with him freely and he listened patiently to them and clarified their doubts.

He stated that stress can lead to various psychological diseases like depression, anxiety, etc. He elaborated with examples so the students can understand better. He also shared time management tips, and how to overcome fear. While concluding, Dr Veerendranath advised students to work hard and give their best shot during exams.