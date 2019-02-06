A super cop shares his story

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD : Celeb super cop and author of the thriller ‘Bihar Diaries’, Amit Lodha IPS, delivered a talk on ‘How to be a Real Life Hero’ at the Young FICCI Ladies Organisation (YFLO) meet at Hotel Park Hyatt on Tuesday. Vinita Surana, Chairperson and the members of YFLO were present in big numbers to hear him and gain insights on how he encountered challenges and overcame them.

Speaking on the occasion, Amit Lodha, an IIT Delhi alumnus, said, “There are lots of stereotypes projected about police, especially by the movies, but the reality is completely different. Police is a reflection of the society, we are the way the society wants us to be. However, Telugu films depict police in a good light. The police wants to do its best and has solved most cases, but the problem with our police system is resource crunch, in terms of manpower and wherewithal at its disposal. The police-public ratio in our country is one of the lowest.”

Talking about ‘Bihar Diaries’ and the story behind it, Amit said, “I was posted to a district called Shekpura in Bihar, at a time when I was going through a personal crisis. I was upset because I had worked in bigger places like Muzzafarpur and Patna, prior to that. I was not happy, but once I reached the place, I realised the challenge. In a span of 24 hours, 15 people were killed by miscreants.

It was my constitutional obligation to arrest those people. It was difficult, as the criminals had a network of well-entrenched sympathisers and supporters, who came to know about our movements. So I used mobile phone call observation systems, located tower position, used a lot of unconventional policing methods, which were novel practices at that time, though they are common practices now.

We successfully arrested and convicted those criminals, and they are still behind bars. After that, there were no massacres in that area of Bihar.” The celebrity cop said he loves to watch movies of actors Ravi Teja and Mahesh Babu. On his message to youth, he said, “We should lead our own lives, and never compare ourselves with others.”