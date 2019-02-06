Home Cities Hyderabad

Boy caned for being distracted

A five and a half year old boy from Sainikpuri was beaten multiple times with a wooden cane on his arms and thighs allegedly by his teacher for not paying attention in class. 

Published: 06th February 2019 02:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th February 2019 09:00 AM

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  A five and a half year old boy from Sainikpuri was beaten multiple times with a wooden cane on his arms and thighs allegedly by his teacher for not paying attention in class. The incident, which took place on Tuesday, left the boy with a high fever.According to the parents, the boy was at the Bhavan’s Sri Ramakrishna Vidyalaya, in Sainikpuri. The teacher, Sowjanya, allegedly caned him for not paying proper attention in class.  Red marks from the beatings were imprinted on the child’s arms, back and thigh, indicating heavy flogging.

The parents noted that the child was unusually quiet when he returned home. It was when his mother enquired and noted that he had high temperature and the child narrated  what had  happened.Soon the parents approached Neredmet police with a complaint demanding strict action against the teacher and the School principal. Inspector of Neredmet A Narasimha Swamy said,”The child studying in UKG had some injury marks on his body, we have filed a case under Section 224 of IPC and JJ Act.”

