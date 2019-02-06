Congress leader files plaint against actor’s brother

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Congress leader Kaushik Reddy, who has been accused of allegedly assaulting and abusing Tollywood star Rajasekhar’s brother Gunasekhar over an issue of parking the former’s car, has lodged a complaint with Jubilee Hills police.

Gunashekar had earlier lodged a complaint against Kaushik Reddy following which police on Tuesday registered a case against Kaushik under charges of intent to provoke breach of peace, criminal intimidation and causing hurt.P Kaushik Reddy, TPCC Chief Uttam Kumar Reddy’s cousin further sought action on Gunashekar for his rude behaviour towards the driver.