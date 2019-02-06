Home Cities Hyderabad

DEO moots awareness sessions on fee structure

Though the GO says the governing body of the school has the authority to fix the fee, it must take into account all the conditions of the GO while doing so.

Published: 06th February 2019 02:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th February 2019 08:59 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In view of the increasing complaints of private schools overcharging students and not following the norms of GO MS No 1, the Education department will soon offer awareness on the guidelines to all school in the city.Though the department claims that it has not received any complaints directly from parents, recently it has received two complaints against Slate the School and DPS charging exorbitant fees via the National Commission for Protection of Children’s Rights ( NCPCR).

While DPS Mahender Hills, against which the complaint had been raised, had slashed its fee, NCPCR has now asked the education department to ensure that all branches of the said school follow the new lowered fee structure.  Enquiry in case of Slate School, however, is yet to be taken up.

B Ventaka Narsamma, Hyderabad District Education Officer (DEO) said the awareness programme will focus on aspects such as fixing the fee and exhibiting the fee structure to ensure transparency between management/society and parents. “We will shortly plan to take this forward,” she told Express.

Though the GO says the governing body of the school has the authority to fix the fee, it must take into account all the conditions of the GO while doing so. “The basis has to be the expenditure and facilities being provided in the schools. We have observed all schools can’t implement a uniform fee. But 50 per of the revenue has to be spent as salaries to teachers,” she said.  To ensure that schools are following the norms of the GO,  they have to submit their audit reports every year.

