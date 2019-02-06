Driven by passion and perseverance

MV Srikanth By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD : Recently, audience at Ravindra Bharathi were spellbound by the play ‘Gagan Damama Bajyo’ written by the renowned actor-writer Piyush Mishra. The play revolved around the struggle of our freedom fighters. It was organised by ArtLife Events, a Hyderabad-based entertainment company that conducts theatre workshops, plays, music events and more.

Founded by Tarusha Saxena and Prashaant Sharma, the organisation reportedly involves local talent in their theatre performances showcasing empathetic themes. Their first event in the city was ‘Period’, held at Ravindra Bharathi in July 2017, an event that focussed on educating and breaking the stereotypes surrounding the concept of menstruation.

“When we first started, there was a lot of gap between the actors and the theatre groups. We worked towards bridging the gap and giving opportunities to the deserving”, said Tarusha. “In Hyderabad, we initially faced challenges in winning the confidence of artistes, but with time and results, we are now a well-trusted option”, she added.

Born and brought up in Hyderabad and having been in theatre for long, the other co-founder, Prashaant Sharma says, “The theatre market in Hyderabad was non-existent when we started our agency two years ago. It was only after we organised ‘Red Light Express’ held at N Convention in January 2018, a play performed by the daughters of sex workers in Mumbai that people began to sit up and take notice. The event got a huge response.”“Obstacles aren’t hard to face when one is driven by passion,” says Prashaant, before signing off.