Fee hikes by Private schools give nightmares to parents

Sadaf Aman By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: With the new academic session round the corner, parents have started getting the dreaded circulars from schools - notices detailing the fee structure and hike for the next academic year. While most schools had increased the school fee from 7 per cent to 30 per cent last year (for the ongoing academic year), a few had only jacked up some components like the transportation fee. This time, parents say, schools are not showing any mercy and are increasing the fee as per their whims.

As per documents available with Express, fees for the ensuing academic year 2019-20 is being jacked up by anywhere between 10 - 20 per cent. And the percentage is likely to shoot up. With the whole debate on fee regulation in private schools of the city having fizzled out and the Prof Tirupati Rao report in cold storage, parents feel there is no respite for them in the near future. “And certainly not from the government either, which seems to be least bothered,” said Ashish Naredi, member of HSPA.

Though only a handful of schools have issued the revised hiked fee structure till now, there is widespread apprehension among parents that there will be no stopping schools this year. “When we approach the bureaucracy they tell us that they can’t do anything because the state still does not have an education minister. Prof Tirupati Rao committee report was an eyewash. It has not even been made public,” said Ashish.

Barely a couple of months ago, on the directions of National Commission for Protection of Children’s Rights (NCPCR) the District Collectorate, Hyderabad, has conducted an investigation on the DPS Mahender Hills, following which the school had slashed its fees. This had given parents some hope that if one school could be brought to task, there was the possibility of others being under pressure and following suit as well. This, however, did not happen.

“Instead, this Monday, I received a circular from my daughters’ school that from the ensuing academic session the fees, both tuition and transport, has been hiked. Last year the school had not raised the tuition fee but had increased the transportation costs by Rs 7,000. But it looks like this year they are going to make up for that,” said Syed Ilyas, whose daughters are studying in classes three and eight in a private school in Bachupally.

Parents feel that school are able to get away with such violations because of the lackadaisical attitude of the government. Nagati Narayana from Telangana Parents Association blamed the education department for not issuing any instructions or conducting any inspections, which, according to him, has emboldened the private school management.

‘Pvt school management bought the HSPA lawyer!’

Despite not being in action for the past few months, Hyderabad Schools Parents Association says it’s decade-long fight against inordinate delays in the setting up of a District Fee Regulatory Committee is still alive. A parent revealed that such is the influence and power of private school managements that one had even bought the HSPA lawyer! The association has now recruited a new lawyer and the legal fight will be set into motion by March. Parents association are now mulling approaching the National Commission for Protection of Children’s Rights “Though a blanket order is not possible, if we take up the matter with NCPCR, at least it will create some fear among schools,” said a HSPA member.