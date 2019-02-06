Hyderabad lad invents device that keeps drunk drivers grounded

KSHIVASHANKER By

HYDERABAD: A diploma course dropout from Telangana has come up with a device that can prevent a vehicle from starting if the blood alcohol content of the driver is above 30 ml. S Sai Teja, 22, from Jagtial is a self taught innovator who learnt all about electronics by reading books on the internet.

However, he does not intend to sell the product. “I want to donate the product to society and want to dedicate the good will earned through it to make my mother happy. She is a heart patient and I want to see her in cheerful mood always,” he said.

The young innovator said he was moved by loss of lives due to accident caused by drunken driving and wanted to build a device to prevent the deaths on roads. This is not the only product that he has come up with. He is a serial innovator who started building products from the age of 16 and built eight products till date. “The first one was an engine which detects when water overflows from an over head tank and switches off motor,” he said.

The youngster was moving steady with his innovations until a 2013 bus accident confined him to bed for six months. He developed a blood clot in the brain and dropped out of the regular diploma course. But he continued to learn all about electronics by reading books and from internet.

GETTING NOTICED

Taking note of his innovations, TRS working president K T Rama Rao extended support to the youngster, through Telangana State Innovation Cell