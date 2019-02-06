I am researching  into myself  this time

Srividya Palaparthi By

HYDERABAD : Forty one years. That’s a long time for anyone to revisit their biggest academical endeavour. Yet, here’s Micheal Yorke, a London-based anthropologist, whose work on the Adivasis in Adilabad and the Gondi culture is celebrated worldwide, back in Hyderabad to dip into his past and for a talk about his work on Feb 12 at Saptaparni. Before setting out to villages of Adilabad that he lived in through his years of research, Yorke settles down for a chat with Hyderabad Express. “Let me get organised,” he says setting down his cane and bag, and turning his phone off. He comes across as a child eager to meet old friends with the wisdom of an ancient bard. Courteous and warm, he gets ready for the chat. Excerpts:

It’s a long time since you’ve come here. What are the expectations?

There have been huge changes globally and huge changes politically as well. The years have had my Adivasi friends experience a lot of tensions, problems and development as well. As an anthropologist I’m always worried when there is development. Of course, education and modernisation is great. But having education and modernisation will have people raise their expectations which cannot be fulfilled by the basic economics of the world they live in.

Communication is a huge change. Before it was rare to have a peddle cycle in the village and now I am told there are motorcycles and even cars in the village. When I was there, there were bandis, bandis and nothing but bandis.

That means there is better income if they can afford these things. So, that’s good news. However, the nature of the village communities change vastly when there is communication. Other transport and people are coming into the villages, before they were isolated by the geography and transport difficulties. Now traders come in, markets come in, modern technologies come in. Have they got enough money for it, do they have jobs?

So is change good for the indigenous cultures?

What I am told, when I made a film on one of the traditional bards there – Padam Gonds – who talks about the mythology and the reasons for holding an annual festival. Traditional bards are no longer working. And their children do not know what their ancestors did, so the philosophical reason for the festival is all lost. And now they are trying to revive it and are using the interviews in my film to revive it and that’s absolutely fascinating. It is a terrible shame when you don’t know the reasons for your traditions. And more so if they are reviving it merely for the colour and the filmy effect of the rituals without understanding the reason for it.

The Government’s efforts on revival is already happening. They have a tribal museum in the area now. It’s got all my photographs in it. They have a copy of my films. They have taken the photographs to the festival. They have been screening it at the festivals for the last two years. It has given them an affection to their culture. It has given them an insight towards the heritage which was lost during the troubled period in the last several years. And the Governmentt is funding it. That’s good news.

Globalisation, the internet and the access to everything has been affecting heritage and cultures. Do you think it has led to the loss of culture even among the tribals?

Over the world cultures are vanishing, languages are getting lost. The Gondi society is not primitive. They are highly sophisticated people with grand historic tradition. They were rajas in the area during the 16th century. So, they have got a strong sense of identity and I would never describe them as an oppressed minority. They don’t see themselves as an oppressed minority. And on the whole they try to hold on to their culture really quite strongly. And they are also helped by various Government projects. I don’t think they are in the danger of losing their language or culture.

Except, may be because of the incurrence of cinema into their world particularly among the young people now a days. They are attracted to the culture that cinema generates than they are to their heritage. That’s the same in London, Bombay, Hyderabad or anywhere. All our social media is so exciting, that we get suppressed by it. And we all forget our heritage. It’s happening to the Adivasis as much as it is happening to you and me.

Here’s a fun question. How different do you think your research would have been if you had the technology we have today?

I’d have a power supply! The process would be hugely easier. Then, I couldn’t process the 1,600 photos that I brought back here. If I did process them here, there was no filtered water leaving speckles on my negatives. So, I had to send them to England to process.

I didn’t see my first drafts until I went back to London two years later! Now it would just be pop pop! I could see it in a second. But I also think I would have overloaded with information. It becomes a case of mental overload. Everything is on the internet instantaneously when you want it. I’m probably being old-fashioned, I am an old man now. I don’t like that kind of high speed living. I don’t find it all that pleasurable.

Why this trip again? Is this a new project or an upgrade you are working on?

I am a 75-year-old gentleman! I am taking life easy; looking back into my past; reasearching my past. I am reminding myself of my life. My main expectation is to meet friends. Some of them are alive. I want to experience the emotional magic of meeting people who I haven’t met for years. Give them back the photographs I took of them. I’m told they have seen some of them already. We can sit and chat about old times.I know three of my good old friends have passed away but the rest are alive. I can’t wait to meet them.

Full disclosure, I fell off a ladder seven years ago and lost my memory. I couldn’t remember my name, my wife, my kids or anything. So, I starting researching into myself and rediscovering my past. Coming back here where I worked and had a lot of friends is magic. And that’s the personal project I am working on.



