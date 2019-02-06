Lake-side construction: NGO writes to HDMA

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In what could be another case of concrete encroaching the lakes, NGO Save Our Urban Lakes convenor Lubna Sarwath has shot a letter to the HMDA commissioner to look into the alleged illegal encroachment by a real estate company — Pooja Crafted Homes.

The housing complex project called ‘Magic Breeze’ is undertaken beside the Shikam Talab.The letter noted that the project is coming up along the prohibited buffer zone of the lake where no construction activity must be undertaken as per rules.