PM and Pareeksha

Sandhya Ramakanth By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD : Ahead of the exam season, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that he would address students, teachers and parents at the ‘Pariksha pe Charcha – 2.0’ programme on January 29.

After clearing an online competition organised by the Department of Education, a few students, teachers and parents were chosen from all over the country and were invited for the interaction with the PM at Talkatora Statium, New Delhi.

On the January 29, 2019, the Stadium was packed with eager students, teachers and parents for the grand entry of the charismatic Modi. There were a total of 15 students, two teachers and two parents who were chosen to represent Telangana region. I was one of the selected parent and it was my honour to accept this invitation. On the January 26 we were en route to the Delhi. The hospitality and support of the organizing staff was remarkable.

The program started with a 10 minutes cultural programme in which the bright student winners (e.g. dancers/singers etc) from Kala Utsav contest, their parents and teachers performed. The highlight was the differently-abled Reene who played the keyboard with her toes as she does not have both her hands and one leg. It was commendable how she has overcome her shortcomings. A short film was telecast on steps taken to reduce exam pressure since last years’ ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha’.

The Prime Minister himself then addressed the gathering and had a heart to heart conversation with all the participants, sharing his opinions and views on the said subject. He emphasized on the fact that learning should not only be reduced to exams but equip one to face challenges in everyday life. He also reiterated that comparison should not be between peers and siblings but with one’s own self which would help in motivating and also improve the outcomes and parents to be positive forces behind their children which would help them bloom.

He also pointed out that time management is the key to success and most important ingredient in ones progress also acquiring knowledge should be the focus not marks, if knowledge is acquired, marks will follow.Overall, it was a very enriching experience and as a parent, I encourage every student to work hard and stay motivated during their finals exams.