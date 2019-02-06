Home Cities Hyderabad

 Signpost naming Salarjung Pul as Shivaji Bridge removed

A signpost put up by Sultan Bazar Traffic Police addressing the Salarjung Pul near Imliban as ‘Shivaji Bridge’ kicked up a storm on social media on Tuesday.

Published: 06th February 2019 02:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th February 2019 09:45 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  A signpost put up by Sultan Bazar Traffic Police addressing the Salarjung Pul near Imliban as ‘Shivaji Bridge’ kicked up a storm on social media on Tuesday. Proponents cried hoarse that officials were participating in the name-change politics akin to Uttar Pradesh administration. 

The signpost naming Salarjung Pul as
‘Shivaji Bridge’ goes viral on social
media | Express

The signpost read, ‘Welcome. Shivaji Bridge. Sultan Bazar Police Station’. When a photo of the signpost was uploaded on social media with a post reading, ‘Salarjung Pul or Shivaji Bridge’ it went viral and saw traffic police officials condemned. 

However, police officials clarified that there was ‘no ulterior motive’ behind the signpost.

A Sultan Bazar traffic police official said it was installed by a new officer who wanted to help commuters identify the bridge with a landmark located near by. “Since the Shivaji statue is close to the bridge, it was named as such,” he said. Meanwhile, following the uproar, traffic police officials removed the signpost.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Wilson Menashi
Meet the 84-year-old 'Octopus Whisperer'
Kumbh Mela: Air pollution smothers India’s huge Hindu festival
Gallery
Wicketkeeper Tim Seifert hit 84 from 43 balls Wednesday to help New Zealand to an 80-run win over India in the first of three Twenty20I. IN PIC: Indian skipper Rohit Sharma walks after being caught by Lockie Fergusson off a Tim Southee delivery. (Photo | AP)
India vs New Zealand: Kiwis hand Rohit Sharma's men biggest T20I defeat in history
Dancers in traditional ethnic clothing perform at a temple fair at Longtan Park in Beijing. (Photo | AP)
Filipino-Chinese usher in Lunar New Year of the Pig
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp