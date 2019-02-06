 Signpost naming Salarjung Pul as Shivaji Bridge removed

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A signpost put up by Sultan Bazar Traffic Police addressing the Salarjung Pul near Imliban as ‘Shivaji Bridge’ kicked up a storm on social media on Tuesday. Proponents cried hoarse that officials were participating in the name-change politics akin to Uttar Pradesh administration.

The signpost read, ‘Welcome. Shivaji Bridge. Sultan Bazar Police Station’. When a photo of the signpost was uploaded on social media with a post reading, ‘Salarjung Pul or Shivaji Bridge’ it went viral and saw traffic police officials condemned.

However, police officials clarified that there was ‘no ulterior motive’ behind the signpost.

A Sultan Bazar traffic police official said it was installed by a new officer who wanted to help commuters identify the bridge with a landmark located near by. “Since the Shivaji statue is close to the bridge, it was named as such,” he said. Meanwhile, following the uproar, traffic police officials removed the signpost.