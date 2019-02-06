Home Cities Hyderabad

Staff crunch, bad facilities haunt RTC hospital

There are, currently, 54,000 working and 20,000 retired employees under the TSRTC and the hospital was setup to meet the needs of both the categories.

Published: 06th February 2019 09:45 AM

Apart from shortage of medicines at the TSRTC hospital pharmacy, only two counters function at the centre | Vinay Madapu

By u mahesh
Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) hospital in Tarnaka, the only health centre for the RTC employees and their families across the State, is on the verge of a shutdown due to staff shortage among other concerns. The facilities in the hospital are made use of by an average of 1600 patients every day, but it still fails in providing emergency services to those in need as the same has been defunct for the past five years.

The hospital holds 170 beds and the Out-patient (OP) facilities are provided by departments of Gynaecology, Ophthalmology, ENT, Orthopaedic, and Physiotherapy, but still has to refer those in need of emergency unit to other (private) hospitals. The hospital also fails in providing lab services, forcing the patients to visit private diagnostic centres.

There are, currently, 54,000 working and 20,000 retired employees under the TSRTC and the hospital was setup to meet the needs of both the categories. It was entitled to provide free medicines to them, but the hospital has been facing ‘unknown shortages’ for the past nine months. 

The hospital, now, has only 28 practitioners when the required number is 45. Further, the number of nursing staff is just 20. The hospital authorities claim that the State bifurcation led to the issue of being understaffed, as the doctors got transferred between both the Telugu states. Speaking to Express, Telangana Mazdoor Union working president, M Thomas Reddy, alleged that even as the agencies stopped supplying medicines to the hospital, higher authorities have not taken up the process of rectification and that they have turned a blind-eye. 

What RTC says...
TSRTC Executive Director (Medical) M Ravinder said that the authority has already decided to recruit doctors and other medical staff and that the situation would be improved soon. 

