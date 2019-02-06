Home Cities Hyderabad

Stalker stabs 17-year-old inter girl in broad daylight in Hyderabad

Stalking

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A 17-year-old inter girl was stabbed multiple times by a stalker on road at Barkathpura, Hyderabad, on Wednesday morning. 

Because of her multiple stab injuries, her condition is critical and is undergoing treatment at Yashoda Hospital, Malakpet. 

The victim's younger sister was accompanying her in the morning when the incident took place. Since she is traumatised too after seeing the attack, family members have taken her home.

The victim's uncle Laxman said that the stalker Bharat was persistently harassing her. The Hyderabad Police She Teams had even counselled him after the family members lodged a complaint against him. However, he continued to harass her.

Family members said that the stalker used to live in the same bylane. "Because of constant harassment, the family members were cautious and she too restricted herself to home. However, she had to submit a project at college, which is why she stepped out with her sister on Wednesday morning. He attacked her multiple times on head, neck and hands, " said a friend of family.

It is learnt that the minor girl has lost a heavy amount of blood and a five-member doctors team is attending her.

Laxman demanded stringent action to be taken against the attacker so that no other girl meets the same fate.

The family members had taken the issue to the boy's family who assured to control their son.  "However, Bharat threatened her to attack her family," Laxman said. After giving careful thought, a complaint was lodged with She Teams on January 7 this year.

