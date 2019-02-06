Title rouble

Murali Krishna CH By

HYDERABAD : Title issues in Telugu cinema aren’t new. But lately, it seems that quite a few films have started getting into trouble. Usually, these titles end up offending a section of people, whose outrage and protests often result in the makers having to change the title, with which promotions of the film likely took place. Earlier this month though, in a rather unusual development, the makers of Nikhil Siddhartha’s upcoming action thriller, Mudra, were perplexed, when another producer, Natti Kumar, released a film bearing the same name, starring Jagapathi Babu.

“We don’t want to clash with any other film and want people not to get confused,” says Nikhil. The team, after running a poll on social media, has zeroed in on a fresh title, Arjun Suravaram, after his character’s name, Arjun Lenin Suravaram, in the film. “Considering the genre and content of the film, I think it is quite appropriate,” says Nikhil. While on appropriateness, it is to be remembered that last year, the Censor Board for Film Certification (CBFC) denied certification to adult film star Shakeela’s Seelavathi, as it didn’t believe that the title (meaning a ‘chaste woman’) was appropriate for the film.

The temptation is to see this as a recent development at a time when outrage is quite the norm. A look back at the industry suggests that this perhaps began in 2010 when the release of Mahesh Babu’s Khaleja was pushed after a producer, Sanikommu Vijayabhaskara Reddy, filed a case against the usage of the title. The title, Khaleja, he alleged, was already registered by him at the Film Chamber, and in order to circumvent the time-consuming legal process, director Trivikram Srinivas and his team renamed their film, Mahesh Khaleja.

A couple of years later, Manchu Manoj’s Mr Nokia, ran intro trouble when telecom company, Nokia, served a legal notice over copyright infringement. This was the first time that a Telugu film had to have its title changed over a copyright violation. They again resorted to a minor tweak, this time in spelling, and the title became Mr Nookayya.

We hadn’t seen the end of this trend though. When the movement for separate statehood for Telangana reached a peak in 2010, the makers of Pawan Kalyan-starrer Komaram Puli were in a fix, as Telangana activists warned them of dire consequences if the word ‘Komaram’ (reminiscent of the famous tribal leader who fought for the liberation of Hyderabad) were not changed. The makers eventually buckled to the pressure, and released the film as Puli. In 2016, producer Dil Raju, who released the dubbed version of Tamil film, Theri, faced the ire of the police department for naming the film Policeodu. Later, he changed the title to Police after a closed-door meeting with police officials.

Typically, such controversies around titles haven’t quite helped the film, but Nikhil isn’t too perturbed. “It was a bit upsetting, yes, because we had already released the first look of the film with the old title, and it had generated a good buzz among the fans,” he says. “Let’s move on though, as everything is in place now, and I believe that the film will do the talking on my behalf when it comes out on March 29.”

Actor Varun Tej and director Harish Shankar’s film in development — Valmiki — has run into a bit of trouble too, as a fringe group, Valmiki Porata Samithi, has raised objections over the title and demanded that the team change it.

A popular director, on condition of anonymity, agrees that today, more than ever, there’s a lot of scrutiny over film titles. He says, “Filmmakers are having a tough time, as our society seems to be too quick to outrage, and many don’t understand what freedom of speech is. So, a filmmaker has to think twice before choosing a title or writing a scene as we don’t know what implications will follow.” Another film that has been caught in controversy over its title is Rayalaseema Love Story directed by Ramranadheer.

The youthful entertainer has supposedly angered Rayalaseema United Force (RUF), which has submitted a representation to CBFC office, seeking a title change and removal of the film’s hoardings portraying the lead pair in an inappropriate way. However, the director asserts that his film doesn’t vilify a region or a person and wants to retain the title. “Our film is an ode to eternal love. It’s an emotional love story that is set across the Hyderabad and Rayalaseema regions. When they watch our film, they will know the purpose behind the title,” says Ramranadheer. Will they though? Or will this filmmaker, like a long list behind him, be forced to submit?

