Would-be sub-inspector kills husband with lover’s help, dumps body on tracks

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A 26-year-old woman, who recently qualified for sub-inspector and constable posts, and her lover were arrested for allegedly killing the former’s husband and dumping his body on railway tracks. M Sangeetha (26), along with V Vijay Naik(27), killed her husband M Srinivas, a railway employee, using a boulder and dragged the body to the railway tracks nearby and left him there.

According to police, on Friday they found a body on the railway tracks near Borabanda railway station. Based on the clues, the body was identified as M Srinivas. Further, his wife Sangeetha and his nephew Vijay were detained for questioning. On inquiry they confessed that they had indeed killed Srinivas, by hitting him with a boulder. The reason, she said, Srinivas was addicted to alcohol and harassed her frequently. Srinivas had also warned Sangeetha and Vijay, after getting to know about the affair, said Sanathnagar Inspector K Chandrashekar Reddy.

Sangeetha who is now studying BEd, was married to Srinivas around nine years ago and the they three children. They were living in the railway quarters at Borabanda. Two years ago, on Sangeetha’s birthday at their home, she met Vijay and gradually developed friendship with him. Srinivas came to know that they had become physically intimate so he sent Vijay out of his home. Even after this, Vijay visited Srinivas’ home frequently in his absence to meet Sangeetha.

Unable to bear her husband’s torture, Sangeetha decided to kill Srinivas. She also believed she would get a dependant job after this. They first decided to kill Srinivas by electrocution but Vijay, being an electrician advised against it, as 240V could not kill a man. They also decided against hanging him from a ceiling fan as they thought the fan couldn’t take his weight. They finally decided to kill him at midnight using a boulder, hoping that a train passing nearby would muffle Srinivas’ cries.