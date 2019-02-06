Home Cities Hyderabad

Youth attempts suicide, blames SHE teams, police

Kumar, before killing himself, shot a selfie video in which he detailed how he was allegedly harassed by the relatives and police.

HYDERABAD: A 29-year-old youth attempted suicide by consuming pills at Saroornagar. The victim A Shiva Kumar, a goldsmith, was depressed due to harassment from his relatives, who were forcing him to marry a girl from his family and had lodged a harassment case with Amberpet police.

Kumar, before killing himself, shot a selfie video in which he detailed how he was allegedly harassed by the relatives and police. Two years ago, the girl’s family had come with the proposal but Kumar rejected it.

Claiming Kumar was cheating the girl, the family lodged a police complaint. Kumar said that on Monday, sleuths of SHE teams picked him, where he was allegedly beaten up. After returning home late in the night, he recorded a selfie video saying he was falsely implicated and consumed the pills in big quantity.

