5-minute delay, victim would not have survived: Doctors

HYDERABAD: The 17-year-old girl who was stabbed at least 15 times, narrowly escaped the jaws of death by a window of mere five to ten minutes. Doctors at Yashoda Hospital, Malakpet, who are attending the victim said that her blood pressure dropped to such low levels that they were not able to record it.

Besides, she lost a heavy amount of blood and the flow of blood to the brain was also decreased. A piece of bone in her skull which was fractured during the attack, had also pierced into her brain. A team of doctors led by a neurosurgeon said that it will take at least 48 to 72 hours before her condition can stabilise.

A few minutes after the attack, the victim was soaked in blood as she received at least four injuries on the head, including a fracture to the skull bone, a little below neck and hands. Initially, she was rushed to a neuro hospital in Kachiguda. From there, she was brought to Yashoda Hospital at around 10 am. Plastic surgeon at Yashoda Hospital Dr MV Chandramouli said that nearly 12 to 13 injuries were severe and a finger in her left hand was also amputated.

Detailing how severe the injuries were, Yashoda Hospital doctors said that piece of skull bone which got fractured and pierced her brain has worsened her condition and made the case all the more complicated for them. “Injuries she received are not just skin deep, they have tore into her muscles,” Dr Chandramouli said.

The doctors also said that there is a possibility for her to develop seizures and her condition needs to be continuously monitored. For now she has been kept on the ventilator as she was struggling to breathe. At least nine units of blood and its components have been transfused. The doctors also said that currently it cannot be predicted if she will suffer from any medical complications post surgery.

violence against women

May 2018:

Sagar (24) slit Lakshmi’s (19) throat after she rejected his marriage proposal

May 2018:

Pramod (32) allegedly threw acid on Jisha Shaji (23), a nurse, who had turned down his marriage proposal

December-2017:

One, Kartheek who used to repeatedly harass Sandhya Rani, doused her with kerosene and set her ablaze

July 2015:

Amit Singh(21) who used to stalk Sree Lekha (21), stabbed both her and her elder sister Yamini (22). The two succumbed to the stab injuries.

October 2014: 21-year-old stalker Pradeep Kumar attacked a

17-year-old

girl with a sickle. He killed himself soon after by consuming poison