Andhra police to transfer Jayaram murder case to Telangana

HYDERABAD: Jubilee Hills police will now be investigating the murder of NRI businessman Chigurupati Jayaram as Andhra Pradesh police have decided to transfer the case to them, considering the fact that the murder took place in Hyderabad. AP DGP RP Thakur on Wednesday said that they had given instructions to Krishna district police to transfer the case to Hyderabad police keeping in view of circumstantial evidence and the place of offence. Following his directions, Nandigama rural police have begun the formal process of transferring the case.

Senior police officials in Telangana told Express that they would not register fresh cases in connection with murder case as one has already been registered and being investigated by AP police. However, they said they hadn’t yet received official information from the neighbouring State regarding the case’s transfer to city police. “When the case is formally transferred, we will take a decision on how to proceed based on contents in the FIR,” they added.

In view of Jayaram’s widow Padmashri lodging a fresh complaint with Jubilee Hills police, a team of cops, including senior officials, have begun pondering over case details, and evidence collection. Based on the investigation report, PME and contents of the case diary, cops will take necessary action.

City cops are likely to serve notices to Shika Choudhary, girlfriend of the main accused. She will appear before investigators for questioning in connection with the murder case and allegations levelled against her by Padmasri in her complaint lodged on Tuesday. It is also learnt that police have initiated a preliminary probe into murder case based on available clues and data.

A special team formed by senior officials is understood to have kept close vigil on the movements of Jayaram’s niece Shika Choudhary, who was questioned by the AP police for three days and was subsequently let off.

Accused to be brought to TS

Jubilee Hills police are likely to file a petition before the Vijayawada court, seeking prisoner transit (PT) warrant to shift Rakesh Reddy, the key accused in the case and Srinivas, the watchman of his apartment.

Krishna district police have done their job, says AP DGP

Vijayawada:AP DGP RP Thakur on Wednesday said that Jubilee Hills police in Telangana will conduct further investigation into the murder of NRI and industrialist Chigurupati Jayaram, who was found brutally killed in his car off the Hyderabad- Vijayawada National Highway near Ithavaram village on January 31. Telagnana cops will also investigate into allegations levelled against the victim’s niece, Pulavarthi Madhuri Chowdary alias Shika Chowdary, by his wife Padmasree.

“To portray the murder as an accident, killers brought the body to AP and left it near Ithavaram village. Krishna district police have done their job and now the Telangana police should take the investigation further,” said the DGP. On Tuesday, Krishna district police named real estate dealer Rakesh Reddy (Shika’s ex), as the main accused.

“Rakesh had reportedly given `6 crore to Jayaram. When he asked the Jayaram to repay his money, the latter ignored him and blocked his phone number. Then, Rakesh kidnapped him on January 30 and killed him,” said Krishna district SP Sarvasrestha Tripathi, while addressing the media on Tuesday. However, Shika’s name has not been mentioned in the FIR