Balapur police nab three in murder case

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Balapur police on Wednesday arrested three persons for allegedly killing a 24 year-old man in connection with land disputes.The accused are Shaik Aziz, Chand Wahlan and Ifthikar Ali. Another accused Juber is absconding. According to police, the deceased had given `2 lakh by pledging land documents. The accused had paid `3 lakh including interest. However, Saadi demanded share in the land, which led to arguments that subsequentlyled to his death.