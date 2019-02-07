Home Cities Hyderabad

Caning of UKG kid: NGO calls on CWC

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  A day after a pre-school teacher allegedly whipped a five-and-a-half year old boy with a cane for being distracted in class, a complaint was lodged with the Child Welfare Committee at Rangareddy. The boy returned home on Tuesday with bruises on his arm and thighs and was running a high temperature.

He later revealed of being caned by a teacher at his school. The NGO Balala Hakkula Sangham, who took up the case has filed a complaint with the Child Welfare Committee requesting it to look into the lack of care and protection given by the school to its children. 

In the letter of complaint, Balala Hakkula Sangham noted, “Bhavan’s Ramakrishna Vidyalaya at Neredmet has failed in giving care and protection to its children after a teacher at the school, Ms Sowjanya badly beat up a UKG student with a stick.”The parents had earlier lodged a complaint against the teacher and principal with the police on the day the incident took place.

