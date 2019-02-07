Home Cities Hyderabad

Despite fund crunch, 28-member GHMC team plans study tour to Singapore & Malaysia

A few more members are also be likely to be included in the list later.

By S Bachan Jeet Singh
Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  At a time when Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) is finding hard to pay monthly salaries to its employees due to financial constraints, the GHMC Standing Committee seems to have no qualms. As many as 15 members of the committee along with Mayor Bonthu Rammohan, Deputy Mayor Baba Fasiuddin, all the six zonal commissioners and IAS officers presently working in the corporation, are going on a visit to Singapore and Malaysia on a ‘study tour’. The expenditure for about 28 members will be met from the relevant head of account of the GHMC budget.

A few more members are also be likely to be included in the list later.In the Standing Committee meeting held recently, the corporation has unanimously passed a resolution to request the State government to accord permission to all the 15 members and other senior officials to visit two foreign countries.  

Further, the Standing Committee has authorised the zonal  commissioner of Khairatabad to coordinate with the above personnel and the State government and to initiate measures required for the study tour. Apart from GHMC Commissioner, there are about six IAS officers working in GHMC, two zonal commissioners and four additional commissioners.

The Mayor told Express that the team would study the best practices being adopted in these countries in public transportation, flyovers, sanitation, improvement of roads for better durability and hassle free travel and to replicate them here.

