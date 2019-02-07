Mutawali claims threat to life by land-grabbers

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The mutawali of a century-old masjid in Shaikpet alleged that landgrabbers were trying to occupy the mosque land and also purportedly threatened to kill him when he opposed to it. As per gazette no 26-A1 from July 1, 1982 and land survey records, the masjid has 2,500 sq ft of land. However, Mohammed Afzal Qadri, the mutawali, said that out 2,500 sq ft, only 1,500 sq ft is in their control now. The rest has been encroached upon, he said.

“There is a land beside the masjid which has been earmarked for building apartment. That land also belongs to the mosque. A gentleman wanted to construct the building, but when I intervened it was stopped,” he said.

“However, the man constructed temporary structures which housed the security guards and one day he ‘sold off’ the property to someone else,” he said. “It was only when, day before yesterday, a wall was being raised on the property ,that I complained to the police,” the mutawali further added.