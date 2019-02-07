Only her body will reach house she helped build, says Naga Jhansi’s father

Mouli Mareedu By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Born in a small village near the Gudiwada town of Krishna district, Suvvada Naga Jhansi dreamed of becoming a star from a very young age. And like any person passionate for a break in the Tollywood industry, she too arrived in Hyderabad city to try her luck. “I advised her against stepping into Tollywood as I was concerned about her safety. But she said she would like to try her luck and boarded a bus to the city. With her earnings from TV serials, she helped her parents construct a building at their native place,” recalls Jhansi’s uncle Panduranga Rao.

“We wanted to celebrate a house warming function along with our daughter. The house she helped build with her hard earned money had just finished construction. But, it is unfortunate that I am taking my daughter’s body to our new home,” said a teary-eyed Venkateswarlu, Jhansi’s father.

“My daughter was depressed for the past three days and was unable to concentrate on her work. I spoke to her and she promised me to return to Vadali to stay with us. Hours after this conversation, we received the news that Jhansi had killed herself,” said Jhansi’s mother Annapurana.

Jhansi’s aunt Aruna who lives in Hyderabad, said, “Jhansi made a mistake in trusting Surya Teja and having a relationship with him. Since I was a close friend of Jhansi’s mother, I was asked by her parents to take care of their daughter in the big city. I was shocked to see the news of Jhansi’s death on the TV.”

Some of the biggest stars of the silver screen are known to have started their journeys with the small screen.

Naga Jhansi probably had a promising career ahead of her especially after she left the audiences mesmerised with her performance in the popular TV serial, ‘Pavitra Bandham’. And especially since she was only 22 years old and had a long career ahead of her.