Operation Smile: Cyberabad police rescue 116 child labourers in January

Over 51 children, 31 boys and 20 girls were rescued.  According to officials, 32 of these kids were found in a brick kiln at a village in Shankarpally.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  A boy aged nine, who was forced into begging after his inter-caste married parents were ostracised from their village, was rescued by Cyberabad police under its month-long Operation Smile. He was one among the 116 children rescued by the police in January 2019. The Cyberabad police have been conducting child rescue operations every month since June 2018, however the operations were specifically high in January as they succeeded in capitalising on the season specific child labour who trickle into the city’s outskirts in search of livelihood.

Over 51 children, 31 boys and 20 girls were rescued.  According to officials, 32 of these kids were found in a brick kiln at a village in Shankarpally. “For this particular rescue we conducted a recce, took videos and photos to collect evidences and rescued all the under aged children with help of DCPU, SHE Teams and Smile Team,” DCP Anasuya, Women Protection Cell, Cyberabad police, said.

According to Child Welfare Committee, those children whose parents come in and give an undertaking would be released. The children were rescued and placed in Nimboliadda girls home, Saidabad Boys Home and Shishu Vihar for rehabilitation after being produced before the Child Welfare Committee.

