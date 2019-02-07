Premeditated? Sickle used in attack was stolen 2 days ago

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Police are suspecting that the offence of attempt to murder may be premeditated as the accused, Chitkuri Bharat (19), stole a sickle from a coconut seller a couple of day before he attacked the victim. Addressing a press conference on Wednesday evening, Hyderabad Police East Zone DCP M Ramesh said that the accused was caught in Golnaka, and that he would be produced in court. On sidelines of the press conference, DCP Ramesh said that the accused stole the sickle from a coconut seller and the weapon used to attack her was seized from the accused’s home.

Apart from four police teams, East Zone Task Force teams to catch him. The police official said that the accused is in a state of shock and they will get more information from him after further investigation. Besides, they will take statements from the victim after she regains consciousness.

Cases under IPC Section 354-D (Punishment for Stalking), Section 12 of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and Section 27 of Arms Act are registered against the accused.