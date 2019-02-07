Home Cities Hyderabad

Premeditated? Sickle used in attack was stolen 2 days ago

Police are suspecting that the offence of attempt to murder may be premeditated as the accused, Chitkuri Bharat (19), stole a sickle from a coconut seller a couple of day before he attacked the victim

Published: 07th February 2019 08:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th February 2019 08:44 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Police are suspecting that the offence of attempt to murder may be premeditated as the accused, Chitkuri Bharat (19), stole a sickle from a coconut seller a couple of day before he attacked the victim. Addressing a press conference on Wednesday evening, Hyderabad Police East Zone DCP M Ramesh said that the accused was caught in Golnaka, and that he would be produced in court. On sidelines of the press conference, DCP Ramesh said that the accused stole the sickle from a coconut seller and the weapon used to attack her was seized from the accused’s home. 

Apart from four police teams, East Zone Task Force teams to catch him. The police official said that the accused is in a state of shock and they will get more information from him after further investigation. Besides, they will take statements from the victim after she regains consciousness.

Cases under IPC Section 354-D (Punishment for Stalking), Section 12 of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and Section 27 of Arms Act are registered against the accused. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Hyderabad Police

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Watch James Cameron's 'Alita: Battle Angel' premiere
Wilson Menashi
Meet the 84-year-old 'Octopus Whisperer'
Gallery
The series of images starts off with the newly-sparked romance between Jon Snow and the Mother of Dragons, which has the internet divided into two teams. So which side are you on, 'Ew, not more incest!' or 'Yay, power couple!'? (Photo | Twitter @GameOfThr
Winter is here! 'Game of Thrones' releases season 8 first-look photos 
Wicketkeeper Tim Seifert hit 84 from 43 balls Wednesday to help New Zealand to an 80-run win over India in the first of three Twenty20I. IN PIC: Indian skipper Rohit Sharma walks after being caught by Lockie Fergusson off a Tim Southee delivery. (Photo | AP)
India vs New Zealand: Kiwis hand Rohit Sharma's men biggest T20I defeat in history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp