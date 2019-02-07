She Teams need to test accused for ‘recidivism’

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: After the incident of a 17-year-old girl being brutally stabbed by her stalker came to light, experts opined that there could be revisiting of the way SHE Teams and Bharosa Centres collectively council the accused persons.As per protocol, when a girl comes in with a grievance, her case is heard. She and her guardians are asked for a preferred course of action which can range from filing a complaint to enrolling for counselling sessions.

If opted for counselling the officials from Bharosa have a round of counselling wherein the boy is explained the legal repercussions of his actions and are made to write an official undertaking. In some cases the boys are also sent to rehab. However, this method may need to revised as many criminals have the habit of ‘recidivism’.

Speaking about the same experts note, “SHE Teams are doing a great job, but people can become immune to it. Law is just a piece of paper for such persons, so we need a new technique,” noted Dr Purnima Nagaraja, Resource person and trainer at Bharosa Centre.Explaining that most criminals tend to repeat an offence, which means ability to re-offend, she noted that Bharosa centres could now possibly take up psychometric analysis of the ‘patient’.

She further added that in cases where a police complaint cannot be filed, some privileges must be taken away. “The college must be given a warning as such serial offender are fearful of a publicity about their actions. SHE Teams and Bharosa centre need to establish a network that both protects and warns them. This network must be told how the accused scored on their psychometric test,” she added.

“It is unfortunate that this happened. We are formulating plans to ensure to be in touch with the counselled party to have a regular impression that they are under the watch,” noted Swati Lakra, IG (Women’s Safety) I/C SHE Teams & Bharosa centres.