Six-month-old pipeline bursts, brings traffic to halt

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  The traffic at Wipro Junction in Cyberabad came to a grinding halt for over two hours during the peak hours on Wednesday after an underground water pipeline burst in the middle of the junction.  The project had been commissioned only a mere six months ago and developed cracks due to pressure,  officials said.

According to eyewitnesses, the road caved in the middle of the junction at about 8.50 am and a strong gush of water flooded the road. “Within no time the road was flooded, especially the stretch from Microsoft towards Wipro. Even the footpath was flooded making it difficult for pedestrians to walk,” Kapil Mavani, a traffic volunteer with Society for Cyberabad Security Council,  who was managing the traffic with Cyberabad Traffic police, said.

The traffic policemen had to drain out the water manually and clearing the sludge. Water flowed onto the roads causing severe traffic jam that lasted up to Microsoft and ISB campus gates.Meanwhile, HMWSSB officials who reached the spot shut off water supply through the pipeline. 

However, the water supply to the Wipro office and adjoining areas was not effected as an alternative line resumed supply. “Since it was a busy junction we will take up works only on Friday night and complete them in 24 hours,”  Mahesh Kumar, of HMWSSB said.

