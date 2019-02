By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Light to moderate rain or thundershowers are likely to occur at isolated places over Telangana on Saturday and Sunday, according to a weather forecast by India Meteorological Department (IMD). However, dry weather would prevail till Friday.

On Wednesday, the minimum temperatures remained 1-2 degree Celsius below normal across the State. According to State Development Planning Society, the lowest temperature recorded in the State was 12.2 degree Celsius at Tiryani.