Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation to spend Rs 200 crore to improve traffic system

The civic body will constitute a committee with senior officials to prepare an action plan for taking up the works, GHMC commissioner M Dana Kishore has said.

Published: 08th February 2019 10:35 AM

Traffic congestion due to construction of flyover at Biodiversity junction in Hyderabad.

Traffic congestion due to construction of flyover at Biodiversity junction in Hyderabad. (Vinay Madapu | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) is planning to spend Rs 200 crore to improve traffic management in the city.  A comprehensive transportation study for Hyderabad Metropolitan Area for  2041 was done by LEA Associates,  a traffic engineering and transportation planning firm.  

Based on their report and suggestions, GHMC would prepare an action plan for overall improvement of the traffic system in Hyderabad. The civic body will constitute a committee with senior officials to prepare an action plan for taking up the works, GHMC commissioner M Dana Kishore has said.

A meeting was held to discuss ways to  improve the existing traffic management,  traffic signaling system by the GHMC Commissioner along with Hyderabad Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar and senior officials of various others departments here on Thursday. To reduce risk in transportation, traffic accidents and to enhance communication and to respond during emergencies, an Intelligent Transport System (ITS) for Hyderabad was initiated by the HMDA a few years ago. 

Apart from reducing the risk in transportation, traffic accidents and to enhance communication and response in emergencies, ITS is aimed  to increase efficiency in reaching the destination, reduce travel time and travel costs, reduce damage in disaster environment, reduce air pollution and energy consumption.

A Twin Command Control Tower centres is coming up soon for which the GHMC will coordinate with the traffic and police departments to make the system more effective to ease traffic problems. 
Unhappy with the poor functioning of traffic signals in the twin cities, GHMC and Hyderabad Traffic Police have asked the maintaining agency, Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) to rectify them and see that they function properly.

TAGS
Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation GHMC Hyderabad traffic Hyderabad traffic management Hyderabad traffic congestion

