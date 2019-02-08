It’s Kentucky that Indian students flock to: US's Department of Homeland Security report

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: At a time when American varsities are witnessing a sharp fall in enrollment by Indian students, the State of Kentucky instead has reportedly seen a 70 per cent hike. As per the ‘Student and Exchange Visitor Program (SEVIS) - 2018’ report of United State’s Department of Homeland Security (DHS), two private universities in the State have opened their doors to thousands of Indian students.

Together, Kentucky’s Campbellsville University and University of the Cumberlands account for 84 per cent of all international master’s students in the State in the financial year of 2017-18. Interestingly, the number of master’s degree students more than doubled in Kentucky during the same period.

Illustration: Amit bandre

The report also revealed that despite the galloping growth of the Indian student population in the State, the number of students seeking bachelor’s degrees has declined by 8.8 per cent. Meanwhile, the percentage of those enrolling for master’s has shot up by a whopping 200.4 per cent. The number of students pursuing PhD has also seen a jump by 13.4 per cent.

Alongside full-time, on-campus undergraduate and graduate degrees, these varsities also offer master’s programmes with mostly online curricula that target working professionals. Many students who depend on these online programmes do not even stay in Kentucky and visit the school not more than one weekend per semester. It is not surprising that quite a few of them are Indians.

Kiran (name changed on request), a former student of the university who currently works with a tech firm in Maryland on H1B visa, has an explanation as to why so many Indian students opt for these ‘online master’s programmes’. “Most Indian students who come to the US carry the huge burden of loans on their shoulders. They have to spend lakhs as fees and struggle to repay the loans. It is at this point that they decide to wait it out for their H1B visas by enrolling for a second master’s degree to retain their F1 student visas,” he says. Indian students find such courses attractive since attendance would not be mandatory, he adds.

This was how 600 students, of which 568 were Telugus, fell right into the DHS’ ‘University of Farmington’ trap. It may be recalled that on January 30, US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) had arrested eight student-turned-recruiters from the fake varsity and detained another 130.The program setup, however, worries many like Krishna, who landed in the US in 2006 as a student and then transitioned to H1B on graduation.

“Throughout my 13 years of stay in this country, I have come across many students who take less than appropriate steps and jeopardize their legal stay in the US. Today it’s Farmington University, tomorrow it will be another. Such students will keep falling into these traps,” he says.

How US officials look for red flags

Though online master’s courses are open to all students, it is mostly foreign students who enrol. This serves as a red flag for investigating agencies. “Large number of international students compared to overall student population; enrollment of more students than buildings could accommodate; high numbers of students enrolled in CPTs -- all these are red flags for investigation officials,” says Mohan Nannapaneni of Team Aid, an Indian American Telugu Association. Unlike before, students enrolled in phony universities can now be deported immediately if 180 days have lapsed in their legal status. Understandably, this has been causing considerable panic among students