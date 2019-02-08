Home Cities Hyderabad

Hyderabad: MAUD official inspects waste disposal facility

Arvind Kumar also inspected the construction of the 19.8 MW waste to energy plant which is likely to be commissioned by December.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Principal Secretary of Municipal Administration and Urban Development Arvind Kumar on Thursday instructed the concessionaire to operationalise all the four newly installed trammels to clear the active garbage waiting on the tipping floor so that the accumulated garbage will exhaust within a month. 

He inspected the Jawaharnagar treatment and disposal facility for municipal solid waste and took stock of the progress achieved so far including capping of old dump.  He visited the plastic recyclable plant which was processing  5-6 tons of plastic recyclable waste at present.  

Arvind Kumar also inspected the construction of the 19.8 MW waste to energy plant which is likely to be commissioned by December. He instructed the concessionaire to ensure that capping of the dump to be completed by May.  

