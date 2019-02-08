TS Genco and TS Transco Chairman Prabhakar Rao inspects HTLS works

Home Cities Hyderabad

Rao said Transco had envisioned the project in view of a corridor/space constraint for expansion of the EHV network in city.

HYDERABAD:  TS Genco and TS Transco Chairman and Managing Director Develupalli Prabhakar Rao inspected ongoing works at the 220 KV high temperature low sag (HTLS) conductor at Shivarampally on Thursday.

He instructed the officials to complete the works as soon as possible. The HTLS would help Transco provide reliable power supply to consumers in city.

Rao said Transco had envisioned the project in view of a corridor/space constraint for expansion of the EHV network in city. The works in have been planned at Mamidipally (440KV), Shivarampally (220KV), Shapurnagar (220KV), Malkaram (400KV 400KV), Gachbowli (220KV), Shankarpally (400KV), with an investment of around `100 crore. 

