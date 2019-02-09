Advocate held for filing false plaint

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A 27-year-old advocate, who allegedly registered a false complaint with the Abids police stating that his Toyota Fortuner vehicle was stolen on April 30, 2018, was arrested by the Hyderabad Central Crime Station (CCS) police on Friday. Syed Safiullah Hussaini, the accused, reportedly filed the complaint in an attempt to avoid paying his equated monthly installments (EMI) to a finance company.

The vehicle was seized from the possession of the accused. According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (CCS) Avinash Mohanty, days after the case of the ‘missing car’ was transferred to the CCS from Abids police for further investigation, the investigators zeroed in on the accused, who was still found to have had the vehicle in his possession. Based on a tip-off, police arrested the Hussaini at the Budhera crossroads. The vehicle was found parked beside Bajaj Electronic Show Room at Abids.