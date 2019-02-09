Home Cities Hyderabad

Cops collect call records of Shikha Choudhary

A team of policemen on Friday visited Padmasri’s residence in Jubilee Hills. 

Published: 09th February 2019 05:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th February 2019 09:08 AM

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A day after the Hyderabad police received an FIR registered by the AP police in connection with the Jayaram murder case, the investigators are understood to have collected call records of Shikha Choudhary alias Pulivarthy Madhuri based on doubts expressed by Padmasri, wife of Jayaram.

A team of policemen on Friday visited Padmasri’s residence in Jubilee Hills.  She told the investigators that though Rakesh Reddy killed Jayaram, the plan was hatched by Shikha. “If her role in the murder is established, action will be initiated,” a police officer said.

The investigators have obtained Shikha’s call records and WhatsApp chat details. It is reported that days before the murder of Jayaram and even after his murder, she had been having conversations with a number of influential people including some from  Telugu film industry.  The name of a budding cricketer based in the city, also figured in the data. Police, however, said they need to verify details of the callers.

