Doctors at Hyderabad's NIMS leave forceps in patient's abdomen

This negligence by the doctors at the govt-run super-speciality hospital came to light on Saturday when an X-ray revealed that a pair of forceps was embedded in the stomach of Maheshwari Chowdhary.

Published: 09th February 2019 02:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th February 2019 04:34 PM   |  A+A-

Photo | Twitter

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a shocking case of negligence, artery forceps were left in a woman's abdomen after surgery. It was in the patient Maheshwari Chowdary's (33) abdomen for more than three months.

The woman from Hyderabad underwent surgery on November 2, 2018, at Nizam's Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS) and was discharged ten days later. Her mother-in-law Sadhana said that Maheshwari did not undergo any other surgery thereafter. While she did not face any discomfort for more than three months, she developed pain in abdomen on Saturday. NIMS Director Dr K Manohar said that upon x-ray examination, artery forceps were found in the abdomen.

"Surgical gastroenterology department was alerted," said Dr Manohar on Saturday morning. When asked, the director said that only after surgery they will know if any organs were injured and exact location of the forceps. A committee including the dean, medical superintendent, and a surgical gastroenterologist was formed to inquire into the issue

NIMS Forceps in Patient's stomach

