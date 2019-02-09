Home Cities Hyderabad

Hyderabad girl stuck in the US with a Rs 20 lakh loan and a GPS tied to her leg

The 25-year-old is left with little money and confined to a temporary accommodation till March 14 when she appears before the judge.

Representational image. (Youtube screengrab)

By Online Desk

HYDERABAD: When University of Farmington student Anitha (name changed) came to the US in 2015, she might not have imagined a day when she would be under 24-hour surveillance with a GPS tied to her ankle.

The 25-year-old is left with little money and confined to a temporary accommodation till March 14. That is when she appears before a judge after being arrested by undercover agents, who ran the fake university to nab those guilty of immigration fraud. Anitha is hopeful of getting released, according to the newspaper that carried her story.

She said the US Department of Homeland Security officers arrived at her doorsteps at 6:30 am on January 30 and told her to accompany them. "That's where they radio tagged me. I was instructed not to leave California, pay them a visit every Thursday, not to change my postal address and not go back to India," she told the Times of India.

ALSO READ | Have obtained consular access to 117 of 126 Indian students detained in US: Ministry of External Affairs

One immediate option before Anitha is to leave the US voluntarily. However, she can't enter the country for the next ten years in that event. Sadly, this is a ban she can't contemplate.

"My father (a lecturer by profession) loaned over Rs 20 lakh to fund my travel. It was very difficult for me to find a job. Only three months ago - with my CPT (Curricular Practical Training) at Farmington - I found employment. But I haven't received last month's salary, so I haven't paid (even) five per cent of the loan," she said.

But then staying back in the US in such circumstances translates to other expenses. The biggest - the lawyers' fee of at least USD 1000 for every appearance in court. All in all, it is a very hard fight for Anitha at the moment.

TAGS
Fake US university Indian Expats Conning Department of Homeland Security US immigration fraud

