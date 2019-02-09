Home Cities Hyderabad

Man dupes people by promising 2BHK flats

Cyberabad police commissioner VC Sajjanar said that inquiries so far revealed that Kiran kumar cheated 55 persons and collected Rs 10 lakh from them, and that the number of victims could be more.

Published: 09th February 2019 05:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th February 2019 09:08 AM

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Special Operations Team of Madhapur nabbed an AP-based MBA graduate, who had cheated hundreds in the city, by promising them to arrange flats in the State government’s 2BHK housing scheme. Kunam Reddy Kiran Kumar Reddy claiming to be a senior employee in the Survey of India, told the victims that applications for the housing scheme would be cleared from his office  and that he can arrange flats for them for which he took a hefty fee.

Cyberabad police commissioner VC Sajjanar said that inquiries so far revealed that Kiran kumar cheated 55 persons and collected Rs 10 lakh from them, and that the number of victims could be more. According to police, Kiran Kumar (47) hailing from Nellore district, migrated to the city a few years ago and is residing at Patancheru. He also collected from them self-attested bond papers stating that they do not own a house and also a copy of Aadhaar card, photographs saying that he would arrange them flats in Rangareddy district.

“He collected Rs 50,000 from each victim. So far five victims have lodged complaints with police. He collected around Rs 10 lakh from 55 persons,” said Sajjanar.  Police seized Rs 8.50 lakh cash, bike, documents and self-attested bond papers from him.

